Man charged in Green Bay double homicide bound over for trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing two women in Green Bay has been bound over for trial.

Richard Sotka, 48, appeared in Brown County Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. He waived his hearing and was bound over for trial. An arraignment is scheduled for March 10.

Attorneys Stephanie Rock and Kirk Obear were appointed to the case.

Sotka is accused of killing Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. He’s charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, two counts of Felony Bail Jumping, Criminal Damage to Property, and two counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

Cegelski and O’Connor were found dead inside Cegelski’s duplex on Elkay Lane on January 29.

A witness told investigators Sotka had been dating one of the victims, making him a person of interest.

Detectives learned Sotka was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device for an open stalking case in Oconto County. ADL pulled up GPS location records which placed Sotka at Cegelski’s home. The ankle monitor’s last location was off Interstate 41, where detectives found it in a ditch.

Officers tracked Sotka through his vehicle’s onboard data system, which found him in Arkansas. He was pulled over, arrested without incident, and held in the Mississippi County (Ark.) Detention Center.

According to the criminal complaint, Green Bay detectives interviewed Sotka at the detention center, and he told investigators he’d recently moved into Cegelski’s home on Elkay Lane, but he’d become jealous of his girlfriend and her friend and felt “humiliated” by them. He said when Celegelski asked him to get out of the house he “just snapped.”

He said he was drunk at the time of the killings and had taken two Adderall that day.

Sotka spent a week in jail in Arkansas before being extradited back to Brown County.

Meanwhile, a jury trial has been set for Sotka for the stalking case in Oconto County. Court records show the trial is on the docket for Aug. 9 and Aug. 10.

