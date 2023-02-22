Langlade County snowmobile trails to reopen Friday

ANITGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County snowmobile trail system, Zones A and B, including all state-funded trails are scheduled to reopen to snowmobile traffic on Friday at 6 a.m.

The trails between intersections 21B & 22B will remain closed until further notice.

These trails will open to ATVs on March 1. ATVs are not allowed on snowmobile trails when the temperature is above 28° F. UTVs are not allowed on the Langlade County snowmobile trail system due to the weight and width of these machines.

The Langlade County snowmobile clubs, sponsors, and operators of the existing trails have put in many volunteered hours brushing, signing, and grooming to provide snowmobile trails for your use. Show your support for the snow clubs, thank them for their efforts, and patronized their business sponsors.

All lake and river trails in Langlade County are considered unsafe and should not be utilized until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club. As always, the Langlade County Forestry & Recreation Department recommends riders stay on clearly marked trails. Respect private property as the use of trails across private lands is a privilege. Always exercise caution when riding a snowmobile.

Due to rain and warm weather over the past two weeks, ice is present throughout the entire trail system, caution is strongly advised especially on corners and hills. Due to icy conditions, some trails may remain un-groomed until conditions improve for grooming equipment.

For questions regarding specific trail conditions, contact your local snowmobile club or visit their social media pages. For more information, please contact Al Murray, forest administrator, or Cody Brauner, Langlade County snowmobile coordinator at 715-627-6300.

