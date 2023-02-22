News and First Alert Weather App
Kidnapping victim was tied up with barbed wire, sheriff’s office says

Officials in North Carolina said a kidnapping victim had been tied up with barbed wire and...
Officials in North Carolina said a kidnapping victim had been tied up with barbed wire and beaten with various weapons.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Officials in North Carolina said a kidnapping victim is recovering in a hospital after they were tied up with barbed wire and beaten with various weapons.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report over the weekend about an individual who showed up at someone’s house claiming they had been kidnapped.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the home in Madison County where they found a victim with lacerations to their face, body and arms. Deputies said the victim also had multiple “cross symbols” carved into their face and body.

The victim was taken to the hospital to have their injuries treated.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office worked with the deputies to find the home where the victim was held. They eventually found a home with Patrick Banks, James Angel and Nicole Sawyer.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood made a post on his Facebook page saying Banks was wanted for a parole violation and had a felony warrant for his arrest. Angel also had a warrant for larceny and possession of marijuana from another county.

The sheriff’s office then executed a search warrant at the home.

During the investigation, detectives determined the victim was imprisoned in the basement and had their hands tied to a chair with barbed wire. The victim’s feet were tied together with barbed wire and their chest was also tied to a beam with barbed wire. The victim’s mouth had been taped up.

The sheriff said the victim had been punched and kicked in the head, struck multiple times with firearms and a crowbar and cut with multiple knives.

The sheriff’s office arrested all three of the suspects and charged them in connection to the kidnapping and assault.

Banks, Angel and Sawyer were all charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Banks was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

