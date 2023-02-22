Hilight Zone Podcast: Hodag History

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Two years after the Rhinelander girls swimming team won a state title, the boys side adds their program’s first-ever banner next to it. That’s a feat the Hodags don’t take lightly.

In this episode of the Hilight Zone Podcast, Noah Manderfeld speaks with seniors Carter Gaber and Daniel Gillingham about taking the first state title in program history back to Rhinelander, and what the accomplishment means to the team and the community.

