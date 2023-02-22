Hilight Zone Podcast: Hodag History

News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander boys swimming after winning the 2023 Division 2 state title.
Rhinelander boys swimming after winning the 2023 Division 2 state title.
By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: 17 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Two years after the Rhinelander girls swimming team won a state title, the boys side adds their program’s first-ever banner next to it. That’s a feat the Hodags don’t take lightly.

In this episode of the Hilight Zone Podcast, Noah Manderfeld speaks with seniors Carter Gaber and Daniel Gillingham about taking the first state title in program history back to Rhinelander, and what the accomplishment means to the team and the community.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts or subscribe, you can follow this link.

