HIGHLIGHTS: Two area hockey teams advance to sectional finals in Tuesday night action

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee and Lakeland boys hockey will square off for a chance to go to state after wins in their respective sectional semifinals. The two teams were the only two of eight area teams who had a chance to advance to the sectional final.

Mosinee was tied with Rhinelander 1-1 heading into the third period. Caden Schmirler was able to light the lamp for the go-ahead goal that proved to be the game-winner after Mosinee added another goal late in the period. Mosinee advances to the sectional finals for the second straight season.

Lakeland was able to control Northland Pines with an easy 4-0 win. Lakeland is looking for their third straight trip to state. They’ll play Mosinee on Saturday, Feb. 25 in Mosinee.

SPASH boys hockey hosted Superior in their Division 1 sectional semifinal. After falling behind 1-0, Jackson Spees and Mason Keller scored in the second period to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead. The Spartans scored the next three goals to send SPASH home.

On the top half of the bracket, Wisconsin Rapids looked to continue their run as an eight-seed after knocking off the top-seed in the regional finals. After falling behind 2-1, Carson Gause and Keynan Miller scored two of their three goals to tie the game 3-3. Hudson responded with three more goals to end the Red Raiders’ season, 6-3.

On the girls side, the Central Wisconsin Storm looked to defend their girls state title against the Hayward Co-op. After falling behind 2-0, Gabi Heuser scored two goals, including one midway through the third period, to tie the game at 2-2. With just over three minutes remaining, Brooklyn Griffiths shot a loose puck into the net for Hayward to score the winning goal. Hayward would win 4-2, ending the Storm’s season.

Wisconsin Valley Union was hoping to meet Hayward in the sectional final, needing a win over Superior to get their. They lost 8-0 to bow out of the playoffs.

In girls hoops, Newman beat Gresham 69-52 to advance to play Edgar in the regional semifinal.

