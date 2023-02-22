News and First Alert Weather App
Governor Evers visits Stevens Point to discuss Wisconsin’s water

Evers says PFAS and water contamination will continue to be a priority for his administration
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers visited the Stevens Point Water and Environmental Analysis Lab Tuesday to discuss water treatment in Wisconsin.

He was joined by representative Katrina Shankland and Mayor Mike Wiza. They toured the labs and learned the process for treating contaminants like PFAS and lead. Gov. Evers stated that time is of the essence.

“We have to take this seriously. It is a difficult issue, it’s hard to measure, hard to figure out how it got into the water to begin with. But we just can’t wait, we have to move forward,” added Gov. Evers.

Gov. Evers’ is continuing his tour of the state after his biennial budget address where he announced more than $106 million dollars would go toward addressing PFAS in the state. He added that PFAS and water contamination will continue to be a priority for him and his administration.

