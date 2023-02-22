Election day voter turnout slightly low for spring primary

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Voter turnout for this year was expected to be low as only one option was on the ballot for the people of Wausau, the battle for Supreme Court Justice.

Long lines were scarce and voting at Marathon Park was quite easy Tuesday as some people already voted last week.

Regardless of political party, the top two candidates in the Supreme Court race will move on to the April election. “I consider this a very important election because it has to do with abortion issues, and we are pro-life all way and we think that’s so important for our country now,” said voter Joan Putzer.

Chief Inspector of the Marathon Park poll Kathleen Burkhardt said this turnout was steady, but she knows why people aren’t voting. “Most of the time for primaries they have to vote a straight party, either Democratic or Republican or whatever, and they don’t like to do that. They like to vote in different parties,” Burkhardt added.

Some people understand this election can create changes. Something some people want to see in the Wisconsin government. Whether it’s for the mayor, school board or state, or the State Supreme Court they say your vote matters.

“I just want the right person in there and I figure if you get out and vote that’s the only way anything is gonna happen around here,” said voter Edward Newby.

Voting closed at 8 p.m. today. Results will be tallied after all votes are in.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.