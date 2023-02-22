News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Climate change is affecting agave crops, tequila

Climate change may be coming for your margarita.
Climate change may be coming for your margarita.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday is National Margarita Day and this year, it deserves special attention because the popular cocktail is being threatened by climate change.

The alcohol used in margaritas is generally tequila, and tequila comes from the agave plant.

Agave is drought-tolerant and can thrive in hot weather with little to no water. However, the crops are not tolerating the recent major weather whiplash from extreme drought to deadly storm deluges.

Climate change is also putting a strain on the agave plant’s vital pollinator: the bat.

Warming temperatures have become a growing concern for the Mexican long-nosed bat, a key species for authentic tequila.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
2 dead in crash on Highway A in Oneida County
A foot of snow to accumulate overnight into Thursday is on the table
First Alert Weather Days issued for a potential historic snowstorm
Village of Weston utility clerk under investigation for misappropriation of funds
Flights to and from Minneapolis canceled Tuesday at CWA due to Minnesota weather
`
Communities declare snow emergencies due to upcoming snowstorm

Latest News

Caught on camera: A man fights off an attempted carjacker at a gas station.
Caught on camera: Man jumps into car, fights off attempted carjacker at gas station
Tow ban now in effect for Marathon County
Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killer gets 60 years to life in prison
FILE - Milk is displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Food and...
No cow needed: Oat and soy can be called milk, FDA proposes
Former Senator Kevin Shibilski sentenced in employment tax charge case.
Ex-legislator gets 33 months in employment tax charge case