Central Wisconsin Airport cancels commercial flights until Thursday

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The snowy weather is causing issues at the Central Wisconsin Airport. Commercial flights at CWA have been canceled through Thursday morning.

Airport Director Brian Greefe said they’ve had private aircraft fly in throughout Wednesday morning. However, all commercial flights through American Airlines and Delta are canceled through Thursday morning. It’s not just at CWA dealing with cancellations.

“There are weather cancellations and delays across the midwest right now. So, there will be a backlog of travel that the airlines are going to have to work out over the next several days,” said Grefe.

The backlog will likely leave many people without flights and cause airlines to make adjustments. “They look at all available aircraft. they look at all seats, every flight coming and going for quite some time will most likely be full. and they add passengers wherever they can, wherever there is spare capacity,” Grefe added.

Airlines aren’t the only ones left to deal with the impact of the weather, the CWA clean-up crew is also hard at work. Grefe said they have 17 employees working 24/7 until runways and everything else is cleared.

Grefe said it’s no simple task, “It’s a complicated process, primarily because the airfield is flat.”

They don’t have ditches like there are on the highways. They have to plow more often to try to avoid creating those big snowbanks, according to Grefe.

“Our runways are 150 feet wide so as you’re plowing from one side to the other, we have snowbanks that are six, eight feet tall or higher,” he said. “Then as soon as we do get them, we hit them with a blower. If it gets too close to the lights we go behind the lights and continue blowing out into the grass as well.”

While it may be a pain for both employees and passengers, Grefe said the top priority is the safety of everyone from crews to passengers.

If your flight does get canceled, Grefe said to make sure you have your airline’s app on your phone to stay up to date on any new information. He also said to make sure your contact information is current so they can keep you informed.

