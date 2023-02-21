News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘You can’t sit around’: Spunky 105-year-old woman shares advice on longevity

Irene O’Fallon believes it’s important to keep the mind and body active.
Irene O’Fallon believes it’s important to keep the mind and body active.(KSDK via CNN Newsource)
By Mike Bush
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) – If every day is a gift, then a birthday girl from Missouri has more than 38,000 of them because she’s celebrating her 105th year.

Irene O’Fallon was born in 1918 and remembers going to a church in a horse and buggy, long before automobiles were commonplace.

But she doesn’t dwell on the past. Instead, O’Fallon prefers to look forward and is convinced that’s how she stays young.

She likes keeping up with the news and the stock market. She paints, does embroidery and traces genealogy.

O’Fallon believes it’s important to keep the mind and body active.

“I think you’ve got to keep your mind and your body active - you can’t sit around,” O’Fallon said.

Her advice? Don’t just sit around and don’t talk about age – she says it’s irrelevant.

Copyright 2023 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First 2 rounds will bring accumulating snow, but a major winter storm arriving Wednesday evening
First Alert Weather: Major winter storm on the horizon
2 part winter storm arriving this week. Prepare for major impacts
First Alert Weather Days issued for major winter storm
Stevens Point declares snow emergency
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Gov. Evers: Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl is ‘seriously ill’

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the...
Jill Biden to visit Namibia, Kenya, part of US-Africa push
Home Depot says it plans to boost pay and benefits for front-line hourly workers by $1 billion...
Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin ups tensions over Ukraine, suspending START nuke pact