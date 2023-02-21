Village of Weston utility clerk under investigation for misappropriation of funds

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Weston Utility Clerk has been fired following an investigation into the misappropriation of funds. Theresa Coleman was terminated on Jan. 31.

An investigation began on Jan. 13 after village leaders noted some possible misappropriation of funds through an internal, routine review of finances. An internal administrative investigation was initiated. During this process, the investigation revealed Coleman had access to the funds in question.

Initially, Coleman was placed on paid administrative leave. The investigation was concluded on Jan. 31.

Currently, the Everest Metro Police Department is actively investigating these allegations of misappropriation of funds and theft.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.