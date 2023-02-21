News and First Alert Weather App
Tickets on sale now for Mary Poppins Jr. in Stevens Point

By Tony Langfellow and Erinn Taylor
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 80 young performers will come together later this week for Mary Poppins Jr. The show is Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

It will be held at the SPASH Theater in Stevens Point.

Annika Borgnes (Mary Poppins), Jacob Hickethier (Bert), Jameson Absher (George Banks) and Jane Story (Winifred Banks) joined NewsChannel 7′s Sunrise 7 on Tuesday morning to sing an excerpt from Anything Can Happen.

Borgnes explained that Mary Poppins is a story about a magical nanny, who then helps a troubled family learn to cherish each other again. She said the cast has been working on the show for five weeks.

Mary Poppins Jr. has a few more song and dance numbers than the original show.

“I’m so excited for the Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious dance and it’s a mouthful but I am very excited for it,” said Borgnes of what she was most looking forward to.

You can purchase tickets online for Mary Poppins Jr. by scanning the QR code.
You can purchase tickets online for Mary Poppins Jr. by scanning the QR code.

