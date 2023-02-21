Tickets on sale now for Mary Poppins Jr. in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 80 young performers will come together later this week for Mary Poppins Jr. The show is Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
It will be held at the SPASH Theater in Stevens Point.
Annika Borgnes (Mary Poppins), Jacob Hickethier (Bert), Jameson Absher (George Banks) and Jane Story (Winifred Banks) joined NewsChannel 7′s Sunrise 7 on Tuesday morning to sing an excerpt from Anything Can Happen.
Borgnes explained that Mary Poppins is a story about a magical nanny, who then helps a troubled family learn to cherish each other again. She said the cast has been working on the show for five weeks.
Mary Poppins Jr. has a few more song and dance numbers than the original show.
“I’m so excited for the Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious dance and it’s a mouthful but I am very excited for it,” said Borgnes of what she was most looking forward to.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.