REGI asking for help locating injured bald eagle near Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Raptor Education Group Inc., or REGI is asking for people to keep an eye out for an injured eagle.

The bald eagle was shot with an arrow through the abdomen. The eagle is near Raymon Drive in Waupaca.

REGI is instructing people that can help to cut the arrow at the body, and call REGI for transport instructions.

The arrow should not be removed from the eagle.

REGI’s number is 715-623-4015.

