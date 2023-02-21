News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

The potentially lengthy future to fix East Wausau Avenue

This is the street East Wausau Avenue.
This is the street East Wausau Avenue.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It may just be any other street in Wausau, except that the situation surrounding East Wausau Avenue is more complicated as it hasn’t been reconstructed since the 1980s.

There is now a timeline in place for the department of transportation to rebuild the street. The stretch of East Wausau Avenue will eventually get ripped up and the road will be repaved. However, it’s going to be years before that happens.

“We have signed an agreement with the State and the State has agreed to rebuild it because it is State Highway Fifty Two,” said Wausau City Engineer Allen Wesolowski. That agreement means a transformation won’t happen until 2029.

Wesolowski knows this is not information people want to hear. “We’re just going to continue to patch it. I think we just hope people are patient and the City is doing what it can. I mean, right now we don’t want to put a ton of money into a permanent solution because the DOT is going to rebuild it,” he added.

Jeff Traska lives off of East Wausau Avenue and added that those patches hardly do anything.

“It lasts for, you know, almost no time because as soon as we get a real heavy freeze everything that they put on there to fill those holes with just bulges up, and it just makes a big rib, a big rib,” said Traska.

He added that it’s more than an inconvenience for people, it’s a safety concern. “My wife is a big runner and biker, she wouldn’t even dare take her bicycle down the road there. I mean the holes are eight to ten inches deep and it’s not one, it’s many of them.”

There is a sliver of hope though as reconstruction is possible for 2027, but until then, public meetings to discuss the developments of East Wausau Avenue will be available soon.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First 2 rounds will bring accumulating snow, but a major winter storm arriving Wednesday evening
First Alert Weather: Major winter storm on the horizon
Marathon's Blake Underwood squares off with Auburndale's Derek Godard in the 106 1st Place...
Area wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals
Mason Diaz, right, and Parker Retzlaff, left, talk as they head to their cars prior to an ARCA...
Rhinelander native Retzlaff places fourth at Daytona in Xfinity Series
FAWD has been issued
First Alert Weather Days issued for major winter storm
DNR issues removal dates for ice shacks, anglers prepare for worsening conditions

Latest News

You can send in donations through March 15th.
More than 900 schools, businesses, organizations participate in Homeless Hygiene Drive
Plow trucks ready inside the Marathon County Highway Department
Highway crews prepping for approaching snow in an effort to clear roads
The road, part of State Highway 52, is scheduled to be rebuilt in 2029
Plans in place to eventually replace pothole-filled stretch of East Wausau Avenue
Evers discussed his plan to send 20% of sales tax funds back to communities to help fund things...
Gov. Evers visits Wausau Fire Department on budget tour