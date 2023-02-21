Nonprofit offers free services to help Marathon County residents stay in their homes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County residents age 60 and older may be eligible to receive assistance from volunteers at Faith in Action. Faith in Action offers quality services at no cost for seniors to live in their homes as long as feasibly possible.

Ruth Hebbe is the executive program director at Faith in Action of Marathon County. She said one of the primary services they provide is transportation.

“... to all medical appointments, grocery shopping, personal appointments. You can visit a spouse or family friends in another facility like a nursing home. We transport to make sure that they see each other,” said Hebbe.

Volunteers pick up the care recipient and take them where they need to go. Hebbe said sometimes that also means a pharmacy stop if they’ve gone to a medical facility to make sure they get the prescription they need.

Hebbe has a message for anyone hesitant to ask for help.

“They have lived their full life of serving us now it’s our turn to serve them. I try to encourage them to understand the volunteer feels good about doing this. So they’re also helping their self-esteem, especially when they’re grocery shopping. Our volunteers will sometimes do their own grocery shopping while the care receiver is doing theirs. So it’s a win-win,” said Hebbe.

She said many times volunteers and care receivers form a bond and become friends.

She said they also offer friendly visits. She said those can be in person, or just a phone call.

People interested in receiving Faith in Action Marathon County’s services will fill out an application. The application will be processed, and then FIAMC will do a home visit. Hebbe said then whichever services they need will be set up.

Hebbe said the services are available to care receivers as long as they can stay in their own home.

The services are at no cost.

If you’re interested in receiving care or volunteering with Faith in Action, call 715-848-8783. You can also scan the QR code for more information on its website.

Faith in Action contact information (FIAMC)

