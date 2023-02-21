More than 900 schools, businesses, organizations participate in Homeless Hygiene Drive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Simple, everyday items like hygiene products are often taken for granted, but many have to learn to live without them. The Helping the Homeless Hygiene Drive is just one of the ways where people can help.

Over the last 31 years, they’ve raised more than $4.8 million worth of hygiene supplies. It’s a grassroots, community-driven effort. Donations are made to people struggling to buy even the basics.

“Imagine starting your day without toothpaste or toilet paper,” said Heidi Prahl, co-coordinator of the Helping the Homeless Hygiene Drive.

Executive Director of Peyton’s Promise, Teena Medick added that toilet paper should never be a luxury.

Each year they hear impactful stories from their more than 100 crisis agencies. “Thank you for making me feel beautiful, like a princess on my first day of school,” said Prahl, reading a comment from a crisis agency received from a little girl.

Every story is unique and heartwarming like one older woman living in her car who received hygiene products. “She actually started weeping saying she wouldn’t have to go to the local service station to use paper towels for her feminine needs anymore,” said Prahl.

Marathon County, Stevens Point, and Marshfield are just a few of the local places where more than 900 businesses, churches, and schools host drop-off sites. In the Wausau area, Peyton’s Promise is taking part in its fourth year. “I just love watching how the community comes together,” said Prahl.

Ella Slavin, a sophomore at D.C. Everest Senior High, is one of those people getting involved. “I know it’s been a struggle for the past few years with covid and everything so I think it’s just so rewarding to see other people get what they need,” said Slavin.

“It really kind of tugs at their heartstrings and they want to get involved with it,” said Medick. “She definitely has a passion for it. it’s one that we really want to empower our kids to make a difference.”

No matter how small or large your donation is, every piece counts. “We’ll take any support we can get,” said Slavin.

The participating agencies in Central and West Central Wisconsin are listed below:

ANTIGO: Avail Inc., CHIPPEWA FALLS: Family Support Cntr, LE Phillips CDC Outreach EAU CLAIRE: Bolton Refuge House, Hope Gospel Mission MARATHON COUNTY/WAUSAU: Hagar House, Peyton’s Promise, The Open Door of Marathon Cnty, The Salvation Army of Marathon Cnty, MARSHFIELD: PDC Orenda Cntr., Shirley’s House of Hope, St. Vincent de Paul Outreach, The Hannah Cntr, MENOMONIE: The Bridge to Hope STEVENS POINT: Evergreen Comm. Initiatives WAUPACA: Agape Help Center, CAP Services, Foundations for Living Inc., WISCONSIN RAPIDS: FOCUS Food Pantry (SWEPS), The Family Cntr

Urgent needs:

Soaps: laundry, dish, soft, shower gel, 2-in-1 shampoo Trash bags (shelters especially need these for bedrooms!) Diapers (sizes 3-6 and Pull-Ups) Deodorant (unscented) Wet Wipes for babies Toilet paper Paper towels Disposable razors Tampons and pads (pads for young teens)

You can drop off items at the Wausau Police Department, Walgreens, Pick-N-Save, and several local schools including D.C. Everest. A full list of drop-off locations will be sent out when it is available.

You can learn more about the Help the Homeless Hygiene Drive here. Click here to learn more about Peyton’s Promise. The drive ends on March 15.

