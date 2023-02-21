News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers

Home Depot says it plans to boost pay and benefits for front-line hourly workers by $1 billion...
Home Depot says it plans to boost pay and benefits for front-line hourly workers by $1 billion this year.(The Home Depot)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Home Depot said Tuesday it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers.

The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Starting pay will be at least $15 per hour in all markets.

Home Depot is one of many big retailers who have raised pay to attract workers in a strong U.S. job market, where unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969. Walmart announced in January that it would be raising its hourly wage to an average of $17.50, while Target invested $300 million in hourly wage increases last year.

The pay raises could also help Home Depot head off a fledgling campaign to unionize its stores, which it opposes. Workers at a Home Depot in Philadelphia filed to hold a union election last September, saying workers weren’t benefiting from Home Depot’s strong sales and stores were understaffed. Workers at the store voted to reject the union in November.

Home Depot employs 437,000 people in the U.S. and 34,000 in Canada. The vast majority are hourly employees, the company said. The company operates 2,000 stores in the U.S. and 182 stores in Canada.

“This investment will help us attract and retain the best talent into our pipeline,” Home Depot’s Chairman, President and CEO Ted Decker wrote in an email to employees. Decker noted that 90% of the chain’s store leadership started as hourly workers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First 2 rounds will bring accumulating snow, but a major winter storm arriving Wednesday evening
First Alert Weather: Major winter storm on the horizon
2 part winter storm arriving this week. Prepare for major impacts
First Alert Weather Days issued for major winter storm
Stevens Point declares snow emergency
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Gov. Evers: Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl is ‘seriously ill’

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin ups tensions over Ukraine, suspending START nuke pact
Irene O’Fallon believes it’s important to keep the mind and body active.
‘You can’t sit around’: Spunky 105-year-old woman shares advice on longevity
Jameson Absher, George Banks Annika Borgnes, Mary Poppins Jacob Hickethier, Bert Jane Story,...
Tickets on sale now for Mary Poppins Jr. in Stevens Point