News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Highway crews prepping for approaching snow in an effort to clear roads

Crews around Marathon Co. plan to take care of 36 different sections
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over the next several days, the region will witness more than just any ordinary snowstorm.

“Typically, when you see a winter storm, you may have one a week or sometimes one every two-to-three weeks,” said Chief Meteorologist Mark Holley from NewsChannel 7. “These are three storm systems almost back-to-back-to-back. Three storm systems in four days doesn’t happen very often.”

The Marathon County Highway Department will help provide a safer drive for commuters. A meeting was held Monday morning to help create the best possible strategy.

“Schedule guys in where they need to go, so the guys who don’t have a section can cover, how we’re gonna utilize them through the night shift,” said Kris Baughn, Operations Manager, Marathon County Highway Department. “Generally, we go out, there are like 36 sections of guys that go out in the trucks, and then we have guys that don’t have sections, guys that have graters.”

While the department covers 36 sections throughout the county, some roads may be affected more than others. “Especially rural areas, county roads, roads less traveled that maybe you’ve not seen traffic on, big open farm fields, those are the roads that will have the most blowing and drifting,” said Holley.

Marathon County is the largest geographic county in the state, which comes with its challenges when trying to clear all of the roads.

“We can’t be out there 24/7, so we run a skeleton crew kind from like eight o’clock at night to three or four in the morning before people are traveling to work and school,” added Baughn.

Even with the daunting forecast ahead, the highway department says it’s ready. “We’re always prepared, that’s why we’re here, that’s our number one thing, plowing, winter maintenance roads,” said Baughn. “So we’re always prepared, have the trucks ready to go.”

Baughn said anyone that does have to travel during the storm, allow for plenty of time in case something happens. Leave a bit early, and give the plows room to get their job done.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First 2 rounds will bring accumulating snow, but a major winter storm arriving Wednesday evening
First Alert Weather: Major winter storm on the horizon
Marathon's Blake Underwood squares off with Auburndale's Derek Godard in the 106 1st Place...
Area wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals
Mason Diaz, right, and Parker Retzlaff, left, talk as they head to their cars prior to an ARCA...
Rhinelander native Retzlaff places fourth at Daytona in Xfinity Series
FAWD has been issued
First Alert Weather Days issued for Winter Storm
DNR issues removal dates for ice shacks, anglers prepare for worsening conditions

Latest News

This is the street East Wausau Avenue.
The potentially lengthy future to fix East Wausau Avenue
The road, part of State Highway 52, is scheduled to be rebuilt in 2029
Plans in place to eventually replace pothole-filled stretch of East Wausau Avenue
Evers discussed his plan to send 20% of sales tax funds back to communities to help fund things...
Gov. Evers visits Wausau Fire Department on budget tour
Marathon County crews divide the county into 36 sections to plow
Road crews prepare for challenging storm coming