Highway crews prepping for approaching snow in an effort to clear roads

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over the next several days, the region will witness more than just any ordinary snowstorm.

“Typically, when you see a winter storm, you may have one a week or sometimes one every two-to-three weeks,” said Chief Meteorologist Mark Holley from NewsChannel 7. “These are three storm systems almost back-to-back-to-back. Three storm systems in four days doesn’t happen very often.”

The Marathon County Highway Department will help provide a safer drive for commuters. A meeting was held Monday morning to help create the best possible strategy.

“Schedule guys in where they need to go, so the guys who don’t have a section can cover, how we’re gonna utilize them through the night shift,” said Kris Baughn, Operations Manager, Marathon County Highway Department. “Generally, we go out, there are like 36 sections of guys that go out in the trucks, and then we have guys that don’t have sections, guys that have graters.”

While the department covers 36 sections throughout the county, some roads may be affected more than others. “Especially rural areas, county roads, roads less traveled that maybe you’ve not seen traffic on, big open farm fields, those are the roads that will have the most blowing and drifting,” said Holley.

Marathon County is the largest geographic county in the state, which comes with its challenges when trying to clear all of the roads.

“We can’t be out there 24/7, so we run a skeleton crew kind from like eight o’clock at night to three or four in the morning before people are traveling to work and school,” added Baughn.

Even with the daunting forecast ahead, the highway department says it’s ready. “We’re always prepared, that’s why we’re here, that’s our number one thing, plowing, winter maintenance roads,” said Baughn. “So we’re always prepared, have the trucks ready to go.”

Baughn said anyone that does have to travel during the storm, allow for plenty of time in case something happens. Leave a bit early, and give the plows room to get their job done.

