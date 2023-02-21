Hello, My Name Is: Ryan Roy

WABENO, Wis. (WSAW) - It took a while for Ryan Roy to realize that wrestling was the number one sport for him.

“I started in like second grade and I never really got serious about it until fifth or sixth grade,” said Roy. “About my seventh-grade year, I started to see success and I realized that that was something I wanted to excel in and get better in.”

It didn’t take too long for the Laona/Wabeno senior to develop into excellence. In his freshman season, he qualified for state.

”It was kind of surreal,” said Roy. “It felt good. That’s an accomplishment that a lot of people push to get as juniors and seniors and I did it as a freshman, so it felt good.”

As he continued to get older, Roy continued to improve as he made state his sophomore and junior seasons as well. He believes with personal growth comes more confidence.

“Overall I’m way more confident when I’m wrestling and I don’t get caught up in the moment as much,” said Roy. “I just go out there and wrestle on all stages.”

Roy has continually gone up in weight class throughout his career, as many wrestlers do. However, he feels like this has helped him adjust to stronger competition.

“When I was at 152 as a freshman, people weren’t way stronger than me,” said Roy. “Now people are stronger, but I obviously got stronger getting older,” said Roy.

His coaches have noticed the continued growth in Roy as well. Laona/Wabeno head coach Colin Schubert says Roy is just a student of the game.

“He’s extremely adaptable and he’s very good at changing the game plan during the match,” said Schubert. “He’s had a couple of losses throughout the years and then if he wrestles that guy again, I think most of the time he ends up winning.”

Something else his coaches have noticed is Roy’s ability to lead by example.

“Kids are always looking at him to see what he’s doing,” said Schubert. “Even when they’re not knowing what’s going on during practice, instead of looking over to me the coach they’ll look over at Ryan to see what he’s doing.”

On Saturday, Roy finished the clean sweep in his high school career. He won sectionals to punch his ticket to state for a fourth time. As he makes his final trip to Madison, he’s hoping to achieve something he has yet to do; win a state title.

“It’s been a dream since, however long I can remember,” said Roy. “I just need to wrestle the way I know how to wrestle and go do my thing.”

Roy begins his quest for a state title Friday morning from the Kohl Center in Madison.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.