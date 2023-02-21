News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Governor Evers toutes budget plan during visit to Wausau

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers is on the road touting his new state budget and made a stop Monday in Wausau to visit the Wausau Fire Department.

Gov. Evers is planning to give Wausau around $3.5 million to spend on public safety and various other areas, but it all depends on the legislature because the money would come from a proposed sales tax.

“For public safety, in total it’s about $1.5-$1.6 million dollars which covers EMT, fire department, and police department safety costs,” says Governor Tony Evers

Mayor Katie Rosenberg said it was great to have the governor’s support.

“This would go a long way in helping us make sure that we can continue funding those positions and also not have to raise the levy that’s really important because we want to make sure we are being fair,” said Katie Rosenberg, Mayor of Wausau

Mayor Rosenberg added that this budget assistance from the state will help improve many areas, not just public safety, such as women firefighters and other people that deserve to have a little more privacy in the workplace. She stated that being able to be flexible with funds is very important for the city to make these decisions.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First 2 rounds will bring accumulating snow, but a major winter storm arriving Wednesday evening
First Alert Weather: Major winter storm on the horizon
Marathon's Blake Underwood squares off with Auburndale's Derek Godard in the 106 1st Place...
Area wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals
Mason Diaz, right, and Parker Retzlaff, left, talk as they head to their cars prior to an ARCA...
Rhinelander native Retzlaff places fourth at Daytona in Xfinity Series
FAWD has been issued
First Alert Weather Days issued for major winter storm
DNR issues removal dates for ice shacks, anglers prepare for worsening conditions

Latest News

Collecting Donations for Hygiene drive
Collecting Donations for Hygiene drive
Governor Evers touts Budget plan
Governor Evers touts Budget plan
You can send in donations through March 15th.
More than 900 schools, businesses, organizations participate in Homeless Hygiene Drive
This is the street East Wausau Avenue.
The potentially lengthy future to fix East Wausau Avenue