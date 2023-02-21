Governor Evers toutes budget plan during visit to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers is on the road touting his new state budget and made a stop Monday in Wausau to visit the Wausau Fire Department.

Gov. Evers is planning to give Wausau around $3.5 million to spend on public safety and various other areas, but it all depends on the legislature because the money would come from a proposed sales tax.

“For public safety, in total it’s about $1.5-$1.6 million dollars which covers EMT, fire department, and police department safety costs,” says Governor Tony Evers

Mayor Katie Rosenberg said it was great to have the governor’s support.

“This would go a long way in helping us make sure that we can continue funding those positions and also not have to raise the levy that’s really important because we want to make sure we are being fair,” said Katie Rosenberg, Mayor of Wausau

Mayor Rosenberg added that this budget assistance from the state will help improve many areas, not just public safety, such as women firefighters and other people that deserve to have a little more privacy in the workplace. She stated that being able to be flexible with funds is very important for the city to make these decisions.

