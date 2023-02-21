Former UFC champion Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing comes to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing will come to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on April 1, featuring Milwaukee’s own Anthony Pettis vs. legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr.

The preliminary fights will begin at 5:30 p.m. and pay-per-view will start at 8 p.m. The card, which is subject to change, will also include:

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Jacaré Souza

José Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany

Devin Cushing vs. Damian Marchiano

Dillon Cleckler vs. Josh Burns

Bi Nguyen vs. Emily Whitmire

Cade Howell vs. Chris Wright

Tickets for the event and additional information can be found at FiservForum.com.

