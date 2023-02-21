Former UFC champion Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing comes to Milwaukee
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing will come to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on April 1, featuring Milwaukee’s own Anthony Pettis vs. legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr.
The preliminary fights will begin at 5:30 p.m. and pay-per-view will start at 8 p.m. The card, which is subject to change, will also include:
Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Jacaré Souza
José Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens
Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany
Devin Cushing vs. Damian Marchiano
Dillon Cleckler vs. Josh Burns
Bi Nguyen vs. Emily Whitmire
Cade Howell vs. Chris Wright
Tickets for the event and additional information can be found at FiservForum.com.
