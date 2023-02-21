Flights to and from Minneapolis canceled Tuesday at CWA due to Minnesota weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WSAW) - Two Delta flights to Minneapolis and one department flight from CWA to Minneapolis were canceled Thursday due to impending weather.

Airport Director Brian Grefe told NewsChannel 7′s those cancellations are due to weather in the Twin Cities.

WCCO-TV reports Minnesota could receive historic snow totals by the end of the week.

The first wave in Minnesota’s long-duration storm system arrives after lunchtime Tuesday. Several counties, especially in western Minnesota, will be under blizzard warnings Wednesday and Thursday.

