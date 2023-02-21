Days of heavy snow dwindles away promises of spring

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Ace Hardware store in Weston has all of its spring gear out for the year after the early scent of warm weather came into the area and prompted people to begin buying flower pots and seeds.

However, with a new batch of heavy snow on the way, it seems that winter will be sticking around for a little while longer. Items like shovels and ice salt have been flying off shelves as people prepare for one of the biggest winter storms of the season.

“We’ve been seeing a number of customers, that have been coming in with ahh... spring on their mind... also, they have the winter season on their mind and think, while they’re here. I think I should check out what kind of snow removal equipment Ace has, today,” said Dave Huth, manager at Ace Hardware in Weston.

A string of mild temperatures melted much of the snow that had accumulated over the first few months of winter in northern Wisconsin, causing those who are ready for winter to be over by mid-January to feel a rush of excitement for the possibility of an early spring.

Now, northern Wisconsin is likely going to see the largest snowfall totals in a 48-60 hour period this season. Putting both spring activities and excitement in hibernation for the time being.

