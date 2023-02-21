News and First Alert Weather App
Communities declare snow emergencies due to upcoming snowstorm

A heavy snow forecast is expected to blanket parts of the Quad Cities and TV6 viewing area...
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WSAW) - A few central Wisconsin communities have declared snow emergencies in anticipation of a snowstorm that will last several days.

During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense.

Snow Emergencies:

  • Mosinee - Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. until Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m.
  • Stevens Point - Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 2 a.m. until Friday, Feb. 24 at noon
  • Wausau - Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. until Friday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.
  • Weston - Wednesday, Feb. 22 at noon until Friday, Feb. 24 at noon.

