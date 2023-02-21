Communities declare snow emergencies due to upcoming snowstorm
(WSAW) - A few central Wisconsin communities have declared snow emergencies in anticipation of a snowstorm that will last several days.
During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense.
Snow Emergencies:
- Mosinee - Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. until Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m.
- Stevens Point - Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 2 a.m. until Friday, Feb. 24 at noon
- Wausau - Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. until Friday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.
- Weston - Wednesday, Feb. 22 at noon until Friday, Feb. 24 at noon.
