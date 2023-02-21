News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

72-year-old pizza delivery driver shot on the job, police say

The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.
The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 72-year-old pizza delivery driver in Ohio was shot while on the job Sunday night, according to police.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department said the driver was shot around 6:30 p.m. by an unknown person during an attempted robbery.

It is unclear if the shooter successfully got away with any money.

The 72-year-old driver is expected to recover from his injuries.

No other information about the case was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First 2 rounds will bring accumulating snow, but a major winter storm arriving Wednesday evening
First Alert Weather: Major winter storm on the horizon
2 part winter storm arriving this week. Prepare for major impacts
First Alert Weather Days issued for major winter storm
Stevens Point declares snow emergency
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Gov. Evers: Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl is ‘seriously ill’

Latest News

New NerdWallet survey sheds light on the upcoming tax season
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
Frontier Airlines now automatically seats children with family
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
New quake brings fresh losses to residents of Turkey, Syria
At least three people have died in a powerful 6.3 earthquake that jolted southern Turkey on...
Earthquake strikes Turkey still reeling from previous quake