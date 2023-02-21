2 dead in crash on Highway A in Oneida County

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - The Three Lakes Police Department on Tuesday responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway A near Sampson Road in the Town of Three Lakes in Oneida County at approximately 11:52 a.m.

The initial investigation indicated that one vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway A and lost control and went into the eastbound lane where it was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The westbound vehicle operated by a 69-year-old Three Lakes woman and her 63-year-old passenger of Three Lakes man were both pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The eastbound vehicle operated by a 65-year-old female was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries. The passenger, a 66-year-old Three Lakes man in the eastbound vehicle was transported by Life Link III for medical treatment.

All drivers and passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The names of all involved are being withheld pending notification.

The Three Lakes Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Three Lakes Fire Department, Sugar Camp Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance Medic 8, Oneida County Ambulance Medic 1, Life Link III, and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.

Traffic on Highway A was detoured during the investigation but is now open to travel. The crash remains under investigation by the Three Lakes Police Department, Oneida County Medical Examiners Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.