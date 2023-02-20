News and First Alert Weather App
YMCA of the Northwoods to host father-daughter dance

YMCA of the Northwoods hosts Father-Daughter Dance.
YMCA of the Northwoods hosts Father-Daughter Dance.(YMCA of the Northwoods)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A special night for both dads and daughters, the YMCA of the Northwoods will host their father-daughter dance on Feb. 25 from 6-8:30 p.m.

The last day of registration is Feb. 21 and they cannot take reservations after Tuesday due to planning purposes.

The cost is $55 for a couple or $15 for an additional daughter. The fee includes a dinner followed by a fun-filled night with dancing, games, and photos. Corsages will be provided for all the daughters and the dress code is semi-formal. Girls may bring their favorite role model if their father is unavailable.

For more information, call the YMCA of the Northwoods at 715-362-9622 or visit their website at www.ymcaofthenorthwoods.org.

