Wausau man charged with attempted murder expected to enter plea

Booking photo of Lee Xiong, 37
Booking photo of Lee Xiong, 37(Marathon County Jail)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old Wausau man accused of cutting another man’s throat will enter a plea Monday.

Lee Xiong is charged with attempted homicide. Prosecutors say he tried to kill the 20-year-old victim with a box cutter. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Everest Metro Police Chief said the incident happened Oct. 17, 2022. According to court records, the victim said he and Xiong went to a friend’s house the night of the incident and use methamphetamine. Xiong allegedly left the house and could not be located for several hours.

After locating Xiong, the victim said Xiong thought the victim was there to kill him because there was a hit out for him. The victim also said Xiong had been extremely high and up for a few days. According to court records, the victim said that after driving around with Xiong and another individual, Xiong pulled into the driveway of the house they were at the night before and cut the victim’s throat.

Xiong remains in custody on a $250,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

