Mayor Wiza declares snow emergency for Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Mayor Mike Wiza has issued a snow emergency from 2 a.m. on Wednesday until 12 p.m. on Friday. Parking is prohibited on all city streets during that time to allow for proper street clearing.

This next winter storm is expected to drop around 8-12 inches of snow in the area, making driving conditions very unpredictable and possibly dangerous.

“We knew winter wasn’t over and the next few days will give us a significant amount of snow”, said Mayor Wiza. “Storms of this magnitude are challenging for everyone, I ask for patience as we all work together to move snow to clear streets, sidewalks, parking lots, and driveways.”

Mayor Wiza also reminds everyone to try to clear their sidewalks and to help keep fire hydrants shoveled out for 3 feet around the hydrant. Finally, if you live on a corner, please clear the curb cut to help everyone safely cross from sidewalk to sidewalk.

Snow accumulations will be heavy, and dump between 8 to 12" of snowfall over the state (WSAW)

