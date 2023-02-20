Hofrichter sisters cherishing only season of wrestling together

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Last year, Alexandra Hofrichter took home a state title in the first-ever WIAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament in La Crosse. Her younger sister Olivia was there watching from the crowd.

“It was pretty cool,” said Olivia. “I got to experience everything there. Alex kind of led the way for me and I’m really looking forward to going to state with her this year.”

Alexandra is now a senior at Antigo High School and is ranked number one in the state at 165. Olivia is a freshman and ranked fourth in the state at 145. The sisters couldn’t be happier to be sharing this success together.

“I find it very fun to be able to compete with my sister,” said Alexandra. “Going to the same place, competing at the same time, both going on the podium, it’s a very, very cool experience.”

“She’s taught me a lot of different things and just a little tweak here and there, how I can make myself better,” said Olivia. “She’s a really big role model for me and I really want to live up to her.”

Alexandra says she’s always willing to help her sister in any way she can, although she’s pretty confident she can figure it out for herself.

”It’s all about a mindset so sometimes I just try to be there for her because there’s not much I can give her pointers on, she’s pretty good,” said Alexandra.

On Saturday, both girls qualified for the Girls State Wrestling Tournament, coming up this week at the Kohl Center in Madison. Heading into this week, older sister has some advice for her younger sister.

“Don’t let the big stage make you nervous,” said Alexandra. “I think it got to me a little bit last year. I wasn’t wrestling to my full capacity. I guess, just treat it like any other tournament so your nerves don’t get the best of you.”

As for Olivia, she’s looking forward to making it a family affair in Madison.

“I expect it to be the two of us, having fun, wrestling as hard as we can and just enjoying it as we’re there,” said Olivia. “It’s kind of like a family experience for me.”

The two are both fully aware that this is their only year to compete on the same team. With that in mind, they have high aspirations, starting from an experience Alexandra had at a national tournament in Fargo.

”I saw two twin sisters and Fargo one year, both take first in the same weight and I thought it was really, really neat,” said Alexandra. “I was like, ‘Well, I get a whole year with my sister. That’d be really cool if we did the same thing only in different weight brackets.”

As the two take off for the state capitol this week, they’re just thankful for the experiences this entire year has given them.

“I’ve enjoyed this year of wrestling way more than any other year because it’s surreal honestly,” said Alexandra.

“Alex has always been like a leader to me so this first year in high school, it’s been nice to have her,” said Olivia. “She’s really cool.”

The State Wrestling Tournament begins Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

