Gov. Evers: Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl is ‘seriously ill’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Wisconsin governor is ill, according to Wisconsin’s current governor.

Gov. Tony Evers said former governor Tony Earl is “seriously ill” during a stop in Eau Claire on Monday to promote his state budget message.

“We’re praying for him,” Evers said. “I know he’s seriously ill.”

Earl, who is 86 years old, was Wisconsin’s governor from 1983 until 1987, serving before Tommy Thompson took office. Earl also served as the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and was a member of the state’s Assembly, among other political roles.

“He’s an extraordinary human being and did a great job as governor and a good leader of the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said. “I saw him maybe a year ago now and he was in good spirits.”

Evers said that Earl is “a good Wisconsinite.”

“We’re hoping for the best,” Evers said.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.