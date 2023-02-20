News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Days issued for Winter Storm

Impactful winter weather on tap Tuesday night - Thursday evening. Major winter storm system to arrive Wednesday evening.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Alert Days have been issued for Tuesday night through Thursday evening as a major winter storm is set to impact the state. This will come in two parts, with heavy snow with major impacts expected starting Wednesday evening.

3 rounds for accumulating snowfall over the next few days
Monday - Monday Night:

The work week will start off with cloudy skies and a high near freezing point Monday. Before our First Alert Weather Day begin, we’re first tracking a clipper system which is set to enter the region Monday afternoon through Monday night, trigger rounds for snowfall over the Northwoods, and as far south as HWY 10. Most of the snow is set to accumulate north of HYW 29, and over the Northwoods, with accumulations between 1-4 inches. Temperatures will fall in wake of the clipper. Monday evening commute could be slippery or snow covered for some. Much of the snow will be cleared out of the region by Tuesday morning commute, but can’t rule out a few slippery to snow-covered spots, espeically in the Northwoods.

Snow accumulations on Monday will be from 2-4 inches over the Northwoods
Tuesday Night - Wednesday Afternoon:

Quiet for the first half of Tuesday with a high near the mid-20s. Western Wisconsin under a Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon. First Alert Day begins Tuesday evening as a swath of snow will enter the region, moving west to east through Wednesday morning.

Moderate to heavy amounts of snow with blowing and drifting impacts from Tuesday night through...
Widespread snowfall across much of North-Central Wisconsin, with higher snow accumulations along and south of HWY 29, from 2-4 inches, with an isolated 5″ for some. Accumulations will be less tracking further north, with 1-2″ north of HWY 29 and potions of the Northwoods. Can’t rule out a few scattered snow showers Wednesday morning as a front tracks through.

Widespread accumulating snowfall along HWY 29 corridor and south through Wednesday morning
In addition to snow accumulations, winds will pick up and become strong, allowing for blowing and drifting region-wide. Winds gusting in at 30 mph will cause a lack of viisbilities during travels, and push snow accumulations around, covering roads in snow throughout the day.

Between 2-4 inches of snowfall from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning
Wednesday Evening - Thursday:

All forecast models point towards a major winter storm system impacting the entire state with heavy amounts of snow, and low visibilities from Wednesday evening through Thursday. This time period will be the main event, and produce the worst conditions. Heavy widespread snow showers will track from southwest to northeast Wednesday night through Thursday.

Wednesday evening through Thursday is a First Alert Day with a major winter storm system
Accumulations during this time frame will range from 8 to 12 inches of snowfall. Winds will remain strong, gusting from the northwest from 30 to 40 mph. This could lead to blizzard conditions for some in the state. Travel will be very difficult to impossible Wednesday night through Thursday. Gusty winds could cause power outages due to falling tree branches.

Widespread heavy snowfall to move in. Snowfall rates between 1-2 inches per hour
Snow accumulations will be heavy, and dump between 8 to 12" of snowfall over the state
