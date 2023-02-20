News and First Alert Weather App
D.C. Everest fishing team named WIFA team of 2022

By Sean White
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Feb. 18, the D.C. Everest Fishing Team was named the 2022 Wisconsin Interscholastic Fishing Association Team of the Year out of a field of more than 120 WIFA high school teams around the state.

The D. C. Everest Fishing Team is a proud member of WIFA. They compete around the state at organized angling competitions, including annually at the WIFA State High School Ice Fishing State Championship, where they have amassed multiple top-ten finishes since 2016, including second place at the 2020 Championship.

The 2023 WIFA State Championship was expected to take place on Feb. 17 and 18 at Shawano Lake, but was canceled due to poor ice conditions. Still, WIFA officials expect the events throughout 2023 to be as hotly contested as ever.

The next WIFA event is scheduled to be the K.I.S.S. High School Ice Fishing Tournament on March 4. on Lake Minocqua and will be the last ice fishing event of the season before the open water events begin on April 1.

To learn more about the D.C. Everest team, click here.

