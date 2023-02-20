Central Wisconsin dairy manufacturers to compete in 2023 US Championship Cheese contest
MADISON, WI – Central Wisconsin cheese and dairy manufacturers are set to compete for the title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. A total of 13 companies and cooperatives have submitted entries to be evaluated February 21-23 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Their products are among a total of 2,249 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.
“This nationally renowned competition is an opportunity for dairy manufacturers across the country to improve their products, reach new customers – and achieve one of the industry’s highest levels of prestige,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, Contest Manager.
The following businesses are set to compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states:
- Eckerman Sheep Company of Antigo, Wisconsin
- Feltz’s Dairy Store of Stevens Point, Wisconsin
- Foremost Farms USA of Marshfield, Wisconsin
- Lactalis of Merrill and Wausau, Wisconsin
- Land O’Lakes of Spencer, Wisconsin
- Lynn Dairy, Inc. of Granton, Wisconsin
- Maple Grove Cheese, Inc. of Milladore, Wisconsin
- Marieke Gouda of Thorp, Wisconsin
- Mullins Whey, Inc. of Mosinee, Wisconsin
- Nasonville Dairy of Curtiss and Marshfield, Wisconsin
- Sartori Cheese of Antigo, Wisconsin
- Weber’s Farm Store of Marshfield, Wisconsin
- Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company of Rudolph, Wisconsin
Preliminary rounds of judging are open for public observation on Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Attendance is free, and samples will be available. The announcement of the 2023 U.S. Champion will be live-streamed on Thursday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m. at USChampionCheese.org.
Hosted biennially by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association WCMA since 1981, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition.
