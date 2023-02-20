Central Wisconsin dairy manufacturers to compete in 2023 US Championship Cheese contest

MADISON, WI – Central Wisconsin cheese and dairy manufacturers are set to compete for the title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. A total of 13 companies and cooperatives have submitted entries to be evaluated February 21-23 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Their products are among a total of 2,249 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.

“This nationally renowned competition is an opportunity for dairy manufacturers across the country to improve their products, reach new customers – and achieve one of the industry’s highest levels of prestige,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, Contest Manager.

The following businesses are set to compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states:

Eckerman Sheep Company of Antigo, Wisconsin

Feltz’s Dairy Store of Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Foremost Farms USA of Marshfield, Wisconsin

Lactalis of Merrill and Wausau, Wisconsin

Land O’Lakes of Spencer, Wisconsin

Lynn Dairy, Inc. of Granton, Wisconsin

Maple Grove Cheese, Inc. of Milladore, Wisconsin

Marieke Gouda of Thorp, Wisconsin

Mullins Whey, Inc. of Mosinee, Wisconsin

Nasonville Dairy of Curtiss and Marshfield, Wisconsin

Sartori Cheese of Antigo, Wisconsin

Weber’s Farm Store of Marshfield, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company of Rudolph, Wisconsin

Preliminary rounds of judging are open for public observation on Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Attendance is free, and samples will be available. The announcement of the 2023 U.S. Champion will be live-streamed on Thursday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m. at USChampionCheese.org.

Hosted biennially by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association WCMA since 1981, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition.

