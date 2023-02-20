News and First Alert Weather App
Allegiant announces new route from Appleton to Portland

(Source: Shreveport Regional Airport/Allegiant)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Allegiant has announced a new nonstop route from Appleton to Portland, Oregon.

The seasonal route will start in June. It will go through Aug. 13.

The flights go between Appleton International Airport and Portland International Airport.

“Appleton is an important part of Allegiant’s network and we are thrilled to offer area travelers convenient, all-nonstop service to visit Oregon’s most iconic destinations just in time for summer vacations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “Whether it’s exploring Portland’s vibrant city scenes or nearby recreational landscapes, Oregon always has an array of offerings for vacationers.”

Starting June 15, Allegiant will offer some one-way fares on the new route for as low as $69.

Appleton International Airport had a record year in 2022. More than 850,000 passengers arrived and departed from the airport. It’s the third busiest airport in Wisconsin behind Milwaukee and Madison.

The airport announced “major infrastructure improvements” in 2022 through government grants.

Those projects include an expansion of the concrete ramp for landing and taxiing. That will allow for increased air traffic and large planes. Work is expected to start this year.

