Rhinelander native Retzlaff places fourth at Daytona in Xfinity Series

DAYTONA, Fla. (WSAW) - It was a great day for Rhinelander native Parker Retzlaff. The 19-year-old secured a fourth-place finish at the ”Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300“ at Daytona Saturday in his first race as a full-time member of the Xfinity Series.

Retlzaff joined Jordan Anderson Racing this season and Saturday was his first race in the No. 31 car.

To hear more from Retzlaff on his journey to the Xfinity Series, visit here.

Elsewhere, Eagle River native Natalie Decker finished 53rd in the Daytona 200 in the ARCA Menards series.

