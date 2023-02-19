News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander native Retzlaff places fourth at Daytona in Xfinity Series

The race was Retzlaff’s first as a full-time member on the Xfinity Series
Mason Diaz, right, and Parker Retzlaff, left, talk as they head to their cars prior to an ARCA...
Mason Diaz, right, and Parker Retzlaff, left, talk as they head to their cars prior to an ARCA Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST
DAYTONA, Fla. (WSAW) - It was a great day for Rhinelander native Parker Retzlaff. The 19-year-old secured a fourth-place finish at the ”Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300“ at Daytona Saturday in his first race as a full-time member of the Xfinity Series.

Retlzaff joined Jordan Anderson Racing this season and Saturday was his first race in the No. 31 car.

To hear more from Retzlaff on his journey to the Xfinity Series, visit here.

Elsewhere, Eagle River native Natalie Decker finished 53rd in the Daytona 200 in the ARCA Menards series.

Highlights: Wisconsin Rapids boys hockey upsets top seed, SPASH and Mosinee advance to sectionals

