News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress Rebel Wilson is now engaged.

Wilson shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

Pictures of Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma showed the couple at Disneyland, which is the same location the couple went public with their relationship last June.

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)

It’s been a big year for Wilson. In November, the “Pitch Perfect” actress welcomed daughter Royce Lillian, who was born via a surrogate mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three bouts of snow on the way this week, each producing more snowfall than the last.
First Alert Weather: Rounds of snow this week, major winter storm on the horizon
DNR issues removal dates for ice shacks, anglers prepare for worsening conditions
Man identified, woman injured in deadly Marathon County crash Wednesday
Marathon's Blake Underwood squares off with Auburndale's Derek Godard in the 106 1st Place...
Area wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals
Mason Diaz, right, and Parker Retzlaff, left, talk as they head to their cars prior to an ARCA...
Rhinelander native Retzlaff places fourth at Daytona in Xfinity Series

Latest News

Three bouts of snow on the way this week, each producing more snowfall than the last.
First Alert Weather: Rounds of snow this week, major winter storm on the horizon
Partly cloudy tonight, then more clouds on Monday. Light snow in the afternoon through late...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide