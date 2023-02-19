High school students test their skills in the Science Olympiad North Regional State Qualifying Tournament

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Area high school students met at UW-Stevens Point to put their science skills to the test on Saturday. It’s part of the 39th annual Science Olympiad North Regional Tournament.

Fourteen schools competed to test their science skills, but only five teams will advance to the state championship.

“Everyone takes it for granted that we have sports events. We have arts. We have science,” said Keith Montgomery, a professor at UW-Stevens Point.

Seventeen teams met at the Chemistry Biology Building to asses their STEM skills.

“So the competition events are, some of them are straight tests. Some of them are puzzles, such as forensics,” said Montgomery.

Students took part in three competitions that include scientific knowledge, problem-solving, and technology. Teams from schools like Marshfield and Wausau West High School showed up to show off what they built.

“I like science so I thought I could just pick this up and it just became a hobby of mine,” said Brahm Bina, a student at Wausau West High School. “I worked on building a robot to score in certain areas and score maximum points as possible.”

The best of the best go on to compete against the top-ranked in the state.

“Their tests are scored, and teams get ranked, and medals are awarded,” said Montgomery.

The state championship will be held at UW-Milwaukee from March 31st through April 1st. The winners of the state championship will advance to the national tournament in Wichita, Kansas on May 19th.

