First Alert Weather: Rounds of snow this week, major winter storm on the horizon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine was around to start Sunday but clouds will be working back across the region with a cold front. Presidents’ Day will feature light snow for the afternoon and evening, along with another round of snow on tap Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A First Alert Weather Day is looking more likely for Wednesday night through Thursday evening for the potential of heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions.

Morning sun fades to clouds on Sunday, mild. (WSAW)

This holiday weekend will continue to be milder than average in North Central Wisconsin. Clouds will be more common than sun as the day goes along with Sunday afternoon temps topping out in the mid to upper 30s. Partly cloudy Sunday night into Monday morning with lows by daybreak in the mid to upper 10s. Presidents’ Day may have early sun but overall will be cloudy. A clipper system will bring light snow into the area by early to mid-afternoon, with the flakes flying into late Monday evening. Accumulations of 1-3″ expected from Highway 29 on north, the higher amounts closer to the U.P. border, while a coating to 1″ to the south of Highway 29.

Light snow on tap for Monday afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

Light snow tapers off Monday evening. (WSAW)

Light snow & snow showers wind down Monday night. (WSAW)

Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s. Round two of accumulating snow is on the way for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with another quick-moving clipper system. There will be more moisture for this snow producer to work with, with snowfall of 3″ or more anticipated in much of the area from Highway 64 on south, while an inch or two could fall in the north.

Snow is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Snow into Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers on Wednesday late morning into the afternoon. (WSAW)

We are closely monitoring the risk for a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday night through Thursday evening for a major winter storm. Low pressure developing in Colorado on Wednesday will track ENE toward Iowa and into lower Michigan Thursday into Thursday night. The snow from the clipper system Wednesday morning will taper to snow showers during the day. Then as we move toward evening, the snow is expected to pick up as this winter storm approaches closer to the region. The snow could be heavy at times Wednesday night and through parts of the day on Thursday. In addition, strong NE winds could gust up to 35 mph, causing low visibility, along with blowing and drifting snow. Hazardous to dangerous travel conditions are expected Wednesday night through Thursday evening with snow-covered and treacherous roads. The potential exists for 6″ or more of snowfall in much of the area based on the projected winter storm track. Highs on Thursday in the upper 10s.

First Alert Weather Day likely Wednesday night into Thursday evening for the risk of heavy snowfall, strong winds, blowing & drifting snow, and hazardous travel. (WSAW)

The potential exists for heavy snowfall Wednesday night through Thursday evening in the region. (WSAW)

In the wake of this snow producer, colder for Friday with sun fading to clouds as the day goes on. Morning lows will be below zero, while afternoon readings peak in the mid 10s. Another risk of light snow Friday night, with some clearing on tap for Saturday. Highs Saturday in the low 30s. Partly sunny next Sunday, February 26 with highs in the low to mid 20s.

