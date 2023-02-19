Area wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals
SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets to Madison were on the line Saturday as wrestlers looked to earn their way to state at sectionals. The Individual State Wrestling Tournament begins Thursday.
Here are the area qualifiers from the boys D3 sectional at Edgar:
106- 1st Place - Blake Underwood of Marathon, 2nd Place - Colin Cournoyer of Stratford
120- 2nd Place - Trenton Cournoyer of Stratford
132- 2nd Place - Dylan Dodson of Marathon
138- 1st Place - Colton Weiler of Auburndale
145- 2nd Place - Troy Duellman of Cornell/Gilman/Lk. Holc.
152- 2nd Place - Kaleb Krummel of Stratford
160- 2nd Place - Hector Pintor of Marathon
170- 1st Place - Carter Lueck of Stratford
182- 1st Place - Jackson Ormond of Stratford
220- 1st Place - Sloan Welch of Auburndale
285- 1st Place - Brandon Sommers of Phillips, 2nd Place - Nathan Zarins of Thorp/Owen-Withee
Here are the area qualifiers from the boys D3 sectional at Bonduel:
106- 1st Place - Ben Miller of Wittenberg-Birnamwood
120- 1st Place - Cash Botting of Manawa
132- 1st Place - Elias Glinski of Crandon
160- 2nd Place - Cole Shepherd of Crandon
170- 1st Place - Ryan Roy of Wabeno/Laona/Th. Lakes
285- 1st Place - David Gauderman of Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 2nd Place - Augustus Fink of Wabeno/Laona/Th. Lakes
Here are the qualifiers from the boys D2 sectional at Amery:
106- 2nd Place - Presley Gutbrod of Tomahawk
120- 2nd Place - Thad Sigmund of Medford Area
126- 1st Place - Luke Dux of Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal
145- 1st Place - Gage Losiewicz of Medford Area
160- 2nd Place - Logan Kawa of Medford Area
285- 1st Place - Gunner Hoffmann of Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal
Here are the qualifiers from the boys D1 sectional at Shawano:
106- 2nd Place - Thai Yang of Wausau West
120- 1st Place - Warren Soik of Stevens Point
126- 1st Place - Carter Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 2nd Place - Easton Cooper of D.C. Everest
132- 2nd Place - Maddox Rye of Wausau East
138- 1st Place - Jake Hall of Stevens Point, 2nd Place - Blake Heal of D.C. Everest
145- 2nd Place - Gabriel Galang of Wausau West
152- 1st Place - T.J. Schierl of Stevens Point
160- 1st Place - Kale Roth of Stevens Point, 2nd Place - Bennett Weidman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
170- 2nd Place - Kailar Tritz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
195- 1st Place - Ryder Depies of Merrill
220- 2nd Place - Landon Saglin of Lakeland/Mercer
Here are the area qualifiers from girls D3 sectional at Edgar:
114- 1st place- Cera Philson of Thorp/Owen-Withee
120- 1st Place - Journee Wood of Phillips
126- 1st Place - Elle Gauerke of Athens
Here are the area qualifiers from the girls D3 sectionals at Bonduel:
107- 1st Place - Brenna Marsh of Wittenberg-Birn.
235- 1st Place - Evangelina Flores of Tri-County
Here are the qualifiers from the girls D2 sectional at Amery:
120- 2nd Place - Makenna Herrmann of Abbotsford/Colby
145- 1st Place - Olivia Hofrichter of Antigo
165- 1st Place - Alexandra Hofrichter of Antigo
Here are the area qualifiers from the girls D1 sectional at Shawano:
107- 1st Place - Savannah Danielson of Wausau West, 2nd Place - Allison Hunter of Merrill
114- 1st Place - Ashley Danielson of Wausau West
132- 1st Place - Madelynn Lee of Wausau West
138- 2nd Place - Rycene Yang of Wausau West
145- 1st Place - Anya Mueller of Wausau West
152- 1st Place - Olivia Brown of Lakeland Union/Mercer
165- 2nd Place - Micah Wright of Lakeland Union/Mercer
185- 1st Place - Abby Swanson of Rhinelander, 2nd Place - Christiana Nordstrom of Wausau West
235- 2nd Place - Kady Lohoff of Lakeland Union/Mercer
Here are the qualifiers from the girls D1 sectional at Eau Claire North:
100- 1st Place - Ava Gardner of Marshfield
