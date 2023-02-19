Area wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals

SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets to Madison were on the line Saturday as wrestlers looked to earn their way to state at sectionals. The Individual State Wrestling Tournament begins Thursday.

Here are the area qualifiers from the boys D3 sectional at Edgar:

106- 1st Place - Blake Underwood of Marathon, 2nd Place - Colin Cournoyer of Stratford

120- 2nd Place - Trenton Cournoyer of Stratford

132- 2nd Place - Dylan Dodson of Marathon

138- 1st Place - Colton Weiler of Auburndale

145- 2nd Place - Troy Duellman of Cornell/Gilman/Lk. Holc.

152- 2nd Place - Kaleb Krummel of Stratford

160- 2nd Place - Hector Pintor of Marathon

170- 1st Place - Carter Lueck of Stratford

182- 1st Place - Jackson Ormond of Stratford

220- 1st Place - Sloan Welch of Auburndale

285- 1st Place - Brandon Sommers of Phillips, 2nd Place - Nathan Zarins of Thorp/Owen-Withee

Here are the area qualifiers from the boys D3 sectional at Bonduel:

106- 1st Place - Ben Miller of Wittenberg-Birnamwood

120- 1st Place - Cash Botting of Manawa

132- 1st Place - Elias Glinski of Crandon

160- 2nd Place - Cole Shepherd of Crandon

170- 1st Place - Ryan Roy of Wabeno/Laona/Th. Lakes

285- 1st Place - David Gauderman of Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 2nd Place - Augustus Fink of Wabeno/Laona/Th. Lakes

Here are the qualifiers from the boys D2 sectional at Amery:

106- 2nd Place - Presley Gutbrod of Tomahawk

120- 2nd Place - Thad Sigmund of Medford Area

126- 1st Place - Luke Dux of Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal

145- 1st Place - Gage Losiewicz of Medford Area

160- 2nd Place - Logan Kawa of Medford Area

285- 1st Place - Gunner Hoffmann of Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal

Here are the qualifiers from the boys D1 sectional at Shawano:

106- 2nd Place - Thai Yang of Wausau West

120- 1st Place - Warren Soik of Stevens Point

126- 1st Place - Carter Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 2nd Place - Easton Cooper of D.C. Everest

132- 2nd Place - Maddox Rye of Wausau East

138- 1st Place - Jake Hall of Stevens Point, 2nd Place - Blake Heal of D.C. Everest

145- 2nd Place - Gabriel Galang of Wausau West

152- 1st Place - T.J. Schierl of Stevens Point

160- 1st Place - Kale Roth of Stevens Point, 2nd Place - Bennett Weidman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

170- 2nd Place - Kailar Tritz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

195- 1st Place - Ryder Depies of Merrill

220- 2nd Place - Landon Saglin of Lakeland/Mercer

Here are the area qualifiers from girls D3 sectional at Edgar:

114- 1st place- Cera Philson of Thorp/Owen-Withee

120- 1st Place - Journee Wood of Phillips

126- 1st Place - Elle Gauerke of Athens

Here are the area qualifiers from the girls D3 sectionals at Bonduel:

107- 1st Place - Brenna Marsh of Wittenberg-Birn.

235- 1st Place - Evangelina Flores of Tri-County

Here are the qualifiers from the girls D2 sectional at Amery:

120- 2nd Place - Makenna Herrmann of Abbotsford/Colby

145- 1st Place - Olivia Hofrichter of Antigo

165- 1st Place - Alexandra Hofrichter of Antigo

Here are the area qualifiers from the girls D1 sectional at Shawano:

107- 1st Place - Savannah Danielson of Wausau West, 2nd Place - Allison Hunter of Merrill

114- 1st Place - Ashley Danielson of Wausau West

132- 1st Place - Madelynn Lee of Wausau West

138- 2nd Place - Rycene Yang of Wausau West

145- 1st Place - Anya Mueller of Wausau West

152- 1st Place - Olivia Brown of Lakeland Union/Mercer

165- 2nd Place - Micah Wright of Lakeland Union/Mercer

185- 1st Place - Abby Swanson of Rhinelander, 2nd Place - Christiana Nordstrom of Wausau West

235- 2nd Place - Kady Lohoff of Lakeland Union/Mercer

Here are the qualifiers from the girls D1 sectional at Eau Claire North:

100- 1st Place - Ava Gardner of Marshfield

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.