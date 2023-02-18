Wausau to use Badger Books for polling sites on Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is gearing up for the first election of 2023, the Spring Primary will take place on Tuesday and voters who can’t make it to the polls can vote early at City Hall.

In-person absentee voting was already underway Friday in Wausau and the last chance will be Saturday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

The city will also be utilizing Badger Books at a new poll site starting with the February Primary. The e-poll book will be used at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, which serves as the poll site for Districts One & Two on the city’s southeast side. Wausau utilized Badger Books at two poll sites and Central Count during the Nov. 8 General Election and will do so again in 2023.

“It’s easier for the election workers to get them checked in and it’s quicker for both the poll workers and the voters. It’s also quicker for us to record voter participation after the election,” said poll worker Kaitlyn Bernarde.

Badger Books are an electronic version of the paper poll book used to check in voters on election day. These new devices can be used to check voters in, complete voter registration, and process absentee ballots. However, the books are not connected to the internet and still require a worker to verify the driver’s license and signature.

The polling sites are Sylvan Hill Park for District 6 and the National Guard Armory for Districts 9 and 11.

Voters can see if they are registered, track their absentee ballot, and find their poll site at www.myvote.wi.gov.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.