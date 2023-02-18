News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau to use Badger Books for polling sites on Tuesday

Badger Books will be used at polling sites for Tuesday's primary election.
Badger Books will be used at polling sites for Tuesday's primary election.(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is gearing up for the first election of 2023, the Spring Primary will take place on Tuesday and voters who can’t make it to the polls can vote early at City Hall.

In-person absentee voting was already underway Friday in Wausau and the last chance will be Saturday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

The city will also be utilizing Badger Books at a new poll site starting with the February Primary. The e-poll book will be used at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, which serves as the poll site for Districts One & Two on the city’s southeast side. Wausau utilized Badger Books at two poll sites and Central Count during the Nov. 8 General Election and will do so again in 2023.

“It’s easier for the election workers to get them checked in and it’s quicker for both the poll workers and the voters. It’s also quicker for us to record voter participation after the election,” said poll worker Kaitlyn Bernarde.

Badger Books are an electronic version of the paper poll book used to check in voters on election day. These new devices can be used to check voters in, complete voter registration, and process absentee ballots. However, the books are not connected to the internet and still require a worker to verify the driver’s license and signature.

The polling sites are Sylvan Hill Park for District 6 and the National Guard Armory for Districts 9 and 11.

Voters can see if they are registered, track their absentee ballot, and find their poll site at www.myvote.wi.gov.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified, woman injured in deadly Marathon County crash Wednesday
Everest Metropolitan Police Chief Clay Schulz told 7 Investigates that 44 people have made...
Police: Investigation into Meraki Salon complaints ongoing
John Breske is the 25th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
Elderon man named to Packers Fan Hall of Fame
DNR issues removal dates for ice shacks, anglers prepare for worsening conditions
The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX...
Granton School District Administrator to resign

Latest News

DNR issues removal dates for ice shacks, anglers prepare for worsening conditions
Wisconsin high school curling championships in Wausau.
Wausau hosting state high school curling championships this weekend
Car Smart of Wausau (2018 Grand Ave, Wausau, WI 54403)
Used car prices continue to decrease after falling 9% in 2022
Life Sentence for 1984 Murder
Life Sentence for 1984 Murder