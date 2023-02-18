Wausau joins UniverCity Alliance to enhance a growing community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The UniverCity Alliance program at UW-Madison serves as a resource for numerous communities across Wisconsin.

UW-Madison connects local governments in Wisconsin with resources to help solve community challenges. UniverCity Alliance uses education, outreach, and community engagement to improve communities.

”We are showing up and trying to listen and trying not to have an agenda and we know what’s going on in the community are really tough, challenging issues and the city needs a tough partner,” said Gavin Luter, UniverCity alliance managing director.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg said the city is eager for the partnership and future possibilities. “We’re just really excited to start thinking how this is going to work for Wausau and I can’t wait to share more we will have meetings coming up where we talk a little bit more about this process, so we are just at the beginning here,” said Rosenberg.

Rosenberg added that the UniverCity program will help improve things in the city like the transit system. “It’s everything from kind of reenvisioning how we talk about diversity here in the city, to solving problems like what do we do with all of these plastic bags that we are getting from Target, and we have about 15 different ideas.”

Wausau is one of nine communities UniverCity Alliance is partnering with through 2025.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.