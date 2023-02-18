Wausau hosting state high school curling championships this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The top high school curlers in Wisconsin have converged on Wausau for the state championships on Friday and Saturday at the Wausau Curling Center located at 1920 Curling Way.

The first draw was at 10 a.m. Friday, with the championship boys and girls matches scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Coordinated by co-chairs Jim Wendling of Wausau West and Jim Shlimovitz of Portage, the competition is expected to draw teams from 15 different high schools.

Local schools participating include Wausau East, Wausau West, and D.C. Everest. East and West will send two girls and one boy’s team to the competition. Everest will enter one girl and two boys teams. Local teams have won the boys’ competition 19 times since the championships were first held in 1959, and the girls’ competition 12 times since it began in 1976.

Defending champions are the Wausau West boy’s team and the Poynette girl’s team.

In addition to the local teams, Pardeeville, Poynette, Marshfield, Medford, Stevens Point, Portage, Kimberly, Lodi, Neenah, Waupaca, Monona Grove, and Appleton are expected to compete.

