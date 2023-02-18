News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau hosting state high school curling championships this weekend

Wisconsin high school curling championships in Wausau.
Wisconsin high school curling championships in Wausau.(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The top high school curlers in Wisconsin have converged on Wausau for the state championships on Friday and Saturday at the Wausau Curling Center located at 1920 Curling Way.

The first draw was at 10 a.m. Friday, with the championship boys and girls matches scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Coordinated by co-chairs Jim Wendling of Wausau West and Jim Shlimovitz of Portage, the competition is expected to draw teams from 15 different high schools.

Local schools participating include Wausau East, Wausau West, and D.C. Everest. East and West will send two girls and one boy’s team to the competition. Everest will enter one girl and two boys teams. Local teams have won the boys’ competition 19 times since the championships were first held in 1959, and the girls’ competition 12 times since it began in 1976.

Defending champions are the Wausau West boy’s team and the Poynette girl’s team.

In addition to the local teams, Pardeeville, Poynette, Marshfield, Medford, Stevens Point, Portage, Kimberly, Lodi, Neenah, Waupaca, Monona Grove, and Appleton are expected to compete.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified, woman injured in deadly Marathon County crash Wednesday
Everest Metropolitan Police Chief Clay Schulz told 7 Investigates that 44 people have made...
Police: Investigation into Meraki Salon complaints ongoing
John Breske is the 25th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
Elderon man named to Packers Fan Hall of Fame
DNR issues removal dates for ice shacks, anglers prepare for worsening conditions
The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX...
Granton School District Administrator to resign

Latest News

The Hodags compete at the State Swimming Meet Friday and Saturday.
Rhinelander boys swimming wins program’s first-ever state title
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones reacts after his first down catch during the second half of an...
REPORT: RB Aaron Jones, Packers agree to $11m salary for 2023 season
High School Sports
Highlights: Wisconsin Rapids boys hockey upsets top seed, SPASH and Mosinee advance to sectionals
High School Sports
High School Sports