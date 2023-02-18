Used car prices continue to decrease after falling 9% in 2022

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The used car market has come a long way from the heights of the pandemic and supply chain issues. In January alone, the cost of a used car fell nearly 2%.

“If you’re looking to buy a quality, used car at an affordable price, it can be done now,” said AJ Stark, owner of Car Smart. “Two years ago, I would say it was substantially harder. The market is down substantially to what it was six months ago.”

By comparison to Kelly Blue Book, new car prices rose nearly 6% compared to last year.

“Interest rates are going up every single day,” said Stark. “And the entry-level cars are $25,000-$30,000 brand new, so a lot of these new cars aren’t affordable to most Americans.”

Regardless of what car you choose, used or new, Stark encourages buyers to exercise caution. “Whether it would be extended warranties, paint sealant, gap insurance, there’s a lot of things that get offered in the finance office and people don’t really understand how much they’re paying for those things,” Stark added.

Though car prices are decreasing, prices tend to increase when the weather warms up with more people attending the lots.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.