News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Used car prices continue to decrease after falling 9% in 2022

Supply chain issues and the pandemic made prices of used cars skyrocket the past few years
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The used car market has come a long way from the heights of the pandemic and supply chain issues. In January alone, the cost of a used car fell nearly 2%.

“If you’re looking to buy a quality, used car at an affordable price, it can be done now,” said AJ Stark, owner of Car Smart. “Two years ago, I would say it was substantially harder. The market is down substantially to what it was six months ago.”

By comparison to Kelly Blue Book, new car prices rose nearly 6% compared to last year.

“Interest rates are going up every single day,” said Stark. “And the entry-level cars are $25,000-$30,000 brand new, so a lot of these new cars aren’t affordable to most Americans.”

Regardless of what car you choose, used or new, Stark encourages buyers to exercise caution. “Whether it would be extended warranties, paint sealant, gap insurance, there’s a lot of things that get offered in the finance office and people don’t really understand how much they’re paying for those things,” Stark added.

Though car prices are decreasing, prices tend to increase when the weather warms up with more people attending the lots.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified, woman injured in deadly Marathon County crash Wednesday
Everest Metropolitan Police Chief Clay Schulz told 7 Investigates that 44 people have made...
Police: Investigation into Meraki Salon complaints ongoing
John Breske is the 25th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
Elderon man named to Packers Fan Hall of Fame
DNR issues removal dates for ice shacks in Wisconsin
The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX...
Granton School District Administrator to resign

Latest News

Life Sentence for 1984 Murder
Life Sentence for 1984 Murder
Supply chain issues and the pandemic caused used car prices to soar the last few years
Prices of used cars dropping as inventory increases
Ice shanties have to be removed from waterways south of Hwy 64 by March 5
Staying safe on the ice after stretch of warm weather
Chance of flurries or snow showers north Sunday PM.
First Alert Weather: Moderating temps this weekend, watching for risks of snow