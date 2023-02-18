News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rhinelander boys swimming wins program’s first-ever state title

The Hodags compete at the State Swimming Meet Friday and Saturday.
The Hodags compete at the State Swimming Meet Friday and Saturday.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander boys swimming has won their first-ever swimming state title with a win at the Division 2 state meet on Friday.

Rhinelander entered the event as the four-seed in the tournament, but came out on top by scoring 256 team points, 5.5 more than second place McFarland. The boys 200 yard freestyle relay anchored the Hodags, with the relay of Daniel Gilingham, Carter Gaber, Mathias Fugle and Charlie heck winning the event with a time of 1:27:00.

Rhinelander also finished second in the Boys 200 yard medley relay with the group of Carter Gaber, Jack Antonuk, Daniel Gillingham and Charlie Heck. Zacha King reeled in a second place finish in the 200 yard breaststroke.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified, woman injured in deadly Marathon County crash Wednesday
Everest Metropolitan Police Chief Clay Schulz told 7 Investigates that 44 people have made...
Police: Investigation into Meraki Salon complaints ongoing
John Breske is the 25th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
Elderon man named to Packers Fan Hall of Fame
DNR issues removal dates for ice shacks, anglers prepare for worsening conditions
The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX...
Granton School District Administrator to resign

Latest News

Wisconsin high school curling championships in Wausau.
Wausau hosting state high school curling championships this weekend
High School Sports
Highlights: Wisconsin Rapids boys hockey upsets top seed, SPASH and Mosinee advance to sectionals
Brett Franklin celebrates a pin for Marshfield wrestling.
Marshfield, Stratford boys wrestling advance to state
Prince Robinson celebrates a three-pointer in Monday's Marion game against Northland Lutheran.
Highlights: Marion tops Northland Lutheran boys basketball to control destiny in conference race