Rhinelander boys swimming wins program’s first-ever state title

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander boys swimming has won their first-ever swimming state title with a win at the Division 2 state meet on Friday.

Rhinelander entered the event as the four-seed in the tournament, but came out on top by scoring 256 team points, 5.5 more than second place McFarland. The boys 200 yard freestyle relay anchored the Hodags, with the relay of Daniel Gilingham, Carter Gaber, Mathias Fugle and Charlie heck winning the event with a time of 1:27:00.

Rhinelander also finished second in the Boys 200 yard medley relay with the group of Carter Gaber, Jack Antonuk, Daniel Gillingham and Charlie Heck. Zacha King reeled in a second place finish in the 200 yard breaststroke.

