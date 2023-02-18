Humane Society will no longer serve as Fond du Lac’s animal control

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - For decades, The Fond du Lac Humane Society has served as the city’s animal control.

No more. Those days are over: The Humane Society’s contract with the city officially ended.

From now on, it will be up to the police department to handle stray or abandoned pets.

“We’re all working together. The bottom line is, we’re all going to be doing our mission. We’re still going to be - when we get that call - helping the community with the lost dogs and finding the appropriate place for them to be,” said Aaron Goldstein, Chief of Police, Fond du Lac.

The police announced they will work with local shelters to accommodate stray or lost animals. Anyone who finds a lost or stray animal in the Fond du Lac area should call the police department’s non-emergency line.

“Part of our mission is service to our community. Our community is not going to see a reduction in services. We’re doing all we can. Our officers and community officers are actually taking on more roles and responsibilities because of this, but our community deserves them,” explains Chief Goldstein. He also says the police department plans on hosting micro-chipping drives to make tracking more accessible to pet owners.

The Humane Society’s shelter manager was not available for an interview.

The police are trying the best they can to prepare for the new situation and will accept the new responsibilities, as Chief Goldstein makes clear: “We’re always going to provide services for our community. But this might be a time for us to pause and say how can we do do better? How can we be better?”

