News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Humane Society will no longer serve as Fond du Lac’s animal control

Police Department will become responsible for lost or found pets
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - For decades, The Fond du Lac Humane Society has served as the city’s animal control.

No more. Those days are over: The Humane Society’s contract with the city officially ended.

From now on, it will be up to the police department to handle stray or abandoned pets.

“We’re all working together. The bottom line is, we’re all going to be doing our mission. We’re still going to be - when we get that call - helping the community with the lost dogs and finding the appropriate place for them to be,” said Aaron Goldstein, Chief of Police, Fond du Lac.

The police announced they will work with local shelters to accommodate stray or lost animals. Anyone who finds a lost or stray animal in the Fond du Lac area should call the police department’s non-emergency line.

“Part of our mission is service to our community. Our community is not going to see a reduction in services. We’re doing all we can. Our officers and community officers are actually taking on more roles and responsibilities because of this, but our community deserves them,” explains Chief Goldstein. He also says the police department plans on hosting micro-chipping drives to make tracking more accessible to pet owners.

The Humane Society’s shelter manager was not available for an interview.

The police are trying the best they can to prepare for the new situation and will accept the new responsibilities, as Chief Goldstein makes clear: “We’re always going to provide services for our community. But this might be a time for us to pause and say how can we do do better? How can we be better?”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified, woman injured in deadly Marathon County crash Wednesday
Everest Metropolitan Police Chief Clay Schulz told 7 Investigates that 44 people have made...
Police: Investigation into Meraki Salon complaints ongoing
John Breske is the 25th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
Elderon man named to Packers Fan Hall of Fame
DNR issues removal dates for ice shacks, anglers prepare for worsening conditions
The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX...
Granton School District Administrator to resign

Latest News

Marathon's Grant Warren during a game against Newman Catholic.
HIGHLIGHTS: Marathon, Marshfield boys, Crandon girls grab conference titles in Friday action
Wausau joins 'UniverCity Alliance'
Wausau joins 'UniverCity Alliance'
Univercity program at UW-Madison serves as a resource for nine different communities including...
Wausau joins UniverCity Alliance to enhance a growing community
DNR issues removal dates for ice shacks, anglers prepare for worsening conditions
Wisconsin high school curling championships in Wausau.
Wausau hosting state high school curling championships this weekend