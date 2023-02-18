HIGHLIGHTS: Marathon, Marshfield boys, Crandon girls grab conference titles in Friday action

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the end of the basketball season in sight, several teams had chances to secure conference titles Friday night across the state.

Starting in Marathon, the Red Raider boys took revenge on Newman by topping the Cardinals 83-76. By doing so, Marathon claims at least a share of the Marawood south crown. The Cardinals started hot on a 9-1 run, but once junior Grant Warren settled in, he took over the game offensively and the Red Raiders rode to the win. The win marks a conference title for Marathon for the second straight season.

In the Valley, the Marshfield boys claimed the conference outright by topping Wausau West on the road 45-35. Despite a slower night on offense in the second half, Brooks Hinson and Luke Lemoine were able to carry Marshfield to the victory. The win seals Marshfield’s second straight season winning the Valley outright.

Up in Crandon, the Cardinals’ girls secured a share of the Northern Lakes Conference by breezing past Florence 50-27. By picking up the win Friday, the Cardinals ended the regular season 23-1 and will be a one-seed in regional play beginning next week.

As for the team Crandon will share the NLC title with, Laona/Wabeno ended their regular season with a non-con tilt with Coleman. Despite a foul-ridden, tight first half, the Rebels were able to pull away and win 62-53.

