News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

HIGHLIGHTS: Marathon, Marshfield boys, Crandon girls grab conference titles in Friday action

By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the end of the basketball season in sight, several teams had chances to secure conference titles Friday night across the state.

Starting in Marathon, the Red Raider boys took revenge on Newman by topping the Cardinals 83-76. By doing so, Marathon claims at least a share of the Marawood south crown. The Cardinals started hot on a 9-1 run, but once junior Grant Warren settled in, he took over the game offensively and the Red Raiders rode to the win. The win marks a conference title for Marathon for the second straight season.

In the Valley, the Marshfield boys claimed the conference outright by topping Wausau West on the road 45-35. Despite a slower night on offense in the second half, Brooks Hinson and Luke Lemoine were able to carry Marshfield to the victory. The win seals Marshfield’s second straight season winning the Valley outright.

Up in Crandon, the Cardinals’ girls secured a share of the Northern Lakes Conference by breezing past Florence 50-27. By picking up the win Friday, the Cardinals ended the regular season 23-1 and will be a one-seed in regional play beginning next week.

As for the team Crandon will share the NLC title with, Laona/Wabeno ended their regular season with a non-con tilt with Coleman. Despite a foul-ridden, tight first half, the Rebels were able to pull away and win 62-53.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified, woman injured in deadly Marathon County crash Wednesday
Everest Metropolitan Police Chief Clay Schulz told 7 Investigates that 44 people have made...
Police: Investigation into Meraki Salon complaints ongoing
John Breske is the 25th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
Elderon man named to Packers Fan Hall of Fame
DNR issues removal dates for ice shacks, anglers prepare for worsening conditions
The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX...
Granton School District Administrator to resign

Latest News

High School Sports
High School Sports
The Hodags compete at the State Swimming Meet Friday and Saturday.
Rhinelander boys swimming wins program’s first-ever state title
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones reacts after his first down catch during the second half of an...
REPORT: RB Aaron Jones, Packers agree to $11m salary for 2023 season
High School Sports
Highlights: Wisconsin Rapids boys hockey upsets top seed, SPASH and Mosinee advance to sectionals