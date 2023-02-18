First Alert Weather: Milder weekend, flakes will fly Monday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Presidents’ Day weekend is upon us and this time of the year can feature frigid conditions in North Central Wisconsin. That will not be the case this go around. Clouds will yield to some sun on Saturday while staying mild right through Monday. Snow showers with a clipper system will affect the northern half of the area later Monday into early Tuesday morning. We are monitoring the evolution of a potentially major winter storm for mid to late week.

A gray sky starting Saturday will change to allow intervals of sunshine during the afternoon. Milder with afternoon temps topping out in the mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. Considerable cloudiness on Sunday with a chance of afternoon flurries in the north with a passing cold front. Highs in the upper 30s. Presidents’ Day feature lots of clouds with light snow and snow showers arriving during the afternoon from west to east. The flakes will continue to fly Monday night into Tuesday morning. Accumulations of an inch or two are possible from Highway 29 on north. Be prepared for some slippery roads during the Tuesday AM commute.

There is expected to be a break with mainly cloudy conditions later Tuesday morning through the late afternoon. The next round of light snow or snow showers will move through Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning with another clipper system, that will track farther south.

Attention then turns to the potential for a significant winter storm that may impact the region from Wednesday night to Thursday night. Indications are a Colorado low will develop in the lee of the Rockies and track ENE toward the western Great Lakes Thursday into Thursday night. Snow could break out locally Wednesday evening and may be moderate to heavy at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Periods of snow on Thursday as a secondary low may keep the flakes flying through the day into Thursday night, tapering off after midnight. If the storm track continues to take a path near the Wisconsin/Illinois border into lower Michigan, that could lead to a sizeable accumulation over several hours. This would also lead to impacts on travel, due to hazardous road conditions, along with blowing/drifting snow from gusty winds. A First Alert Weather Day may be needed, so be sure to check back for updates as newer data comes in over the next few days.

In the wake of this winter storm, colder air will move in late week into the start of next weekend. If there is a fresh snowpack in the ground, overnight lows would easily fall below zero, while daytime highs may struggle to rise out of the 10s.

