Rhinelander boys’ swim team fixated on first state title

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - For many years now, the Rhinelander boys and girls swimming teams alike have built up a tradition of success.

“People see there’s a great program here and they want to be a part of that,” said senior Marcus O’Malley.

The dedication to the swimming programs isn’t just from the athletes. It’s something that’s spread throughout the community.

“The music is great here. The fans, they all love it,” said senior Carter Gaber. “The races are fantastic between our teammates and the other teams.”

It’s at a point where a Rhinelander swim meet feels different. The overall atmosphere is a unique experience.

“It’s nothing like the other dual meets that we have,” said Gaber. “Before every meet, we’ve got music before. Everyone gets amped up before every meet. It’s not dead. It’s not glum or anything. It’s kind of hyped the whole time.”

The boys have experienced the constant hype first hand. They’ve now won five straight conference and sectional titles, something that is representative of the culture that’s been created.

“Talking to some other teams around, some of the guys don’t even care about swimming, but for us, we all have this as our main sport,” said O’Malley. “It’s something we want to do, we’re passionate for.”

“That good work ethic from the top down is what keeps everyone working hard and keeps the fast times rolling,” said senior Charlie Heck.

However, there’s one thing that’s eluded the Hodags; a state title. After the girls’ team accomplished that feat in 2020, the boys feel like it’s their turn.

“Our freshman year, we knew we had the potential and we just had the drive from the beginning,” said Gaber. “It would just mean that everything paid off the way it was supposed to.”

As the Hodags head to the State Swimming Championships Friday and Saturday, they trust that all their work will help them make history and bring home the school’s first ever team state title.

“Never been done in boys’ history, but that’s our goal for the state meet,” said Heck. “That’s what we’re there to do and we think we can accomplish that. We know that we worked harder than anyone else and at the end of the day that’s going to come through for us.”

The 2023 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships begin Friday from Waukesha South High School.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.