News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

REPORT: RB Aaron Jones, Packers agree to $11m salary for 2023 season

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones reacts after his first down catch during the second half of an...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones reacts after his first down catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers running back Aaron Jones will stay in Green Bay this season, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that Jones’ agents and the Packers reached an agreement on an $11 million salary for the 2023 season. It includes an $8.52 million signing bonus.

“Aaron Jones still will have two years remaining on his contract with the Packers, but this year has been adjusted. Including this season, Jones now will have made $31 million since 2021, the most for any running back other than Christian McCaffrey,” Schefter tweeted.

ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky reports that the Packers needed to restructure Jones’ contract.

“Jones, who was scheduled to make $16 million, agreed to cut that by $5 million in exchange for a signing bonus of $8.52 million as part of his total pay of $11 million for the 2023 season,” writes Demovsky.

In addition to his work on the field, Jones has been a big part of the community with his charitable work. He was the Packers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Now the sports world waits to see what quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides. He’s entered a darkness isolation retreat that’s expected to last four days.

Reports say the New York Jets have expressed interest in Rodgers.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured following Marathon County crash
John Breske is the 25th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
Elderon man named to Packers Fan Hall of Fame
Everest Metropolitan Police Chief Clay Schulz told 7 Investigates that 44 people have made...
Police: Investigation into Meraki Salon complaints ongoing
The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX...
Granton School District Administrator to resign
Attorney wants to withdraw from Schabusiness case after attack
New video shows Taylor Schabusiness calm before attacking lawyer

Latest News

- Stevens Point Presents the 4th Annual Polkas on Ice
- Stevens Point Presents the 4th Annual Polkas on Ice
- 7 Things You Need to Know 02-17-23
- 7 Things You Need to Know 02-17-23
High School Sports
Highlights: Wisconsin Rapids boys hockey upsets top seed, SPASH and Mosinee advance to sectionals
Almond Bancroft girls basketball
Almond-Bancroft defies the odds for a conference championship